Woman shot at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot early Monday at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. on South Street near Lime Avenue.

Orlando police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s not know what prompted the shooting, and police said they have no leads in the case.