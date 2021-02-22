62ºF

Woman shot at Orlando apartment complex

Police investigate shooting on South Street

Treasure Roberts, Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot early Monday at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. on South Street near Lime Avenue.

Orlando police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s not know what prompted the shooting, and police said they have no leads in the case.

