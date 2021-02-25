First in US, new fueling technology coming to Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Port Canaveral welcomed a new tug and barge system this week that will provide a cleaner burning fuel source for cruise ships including Carnival’s Mardi Gras scheduled to set sail later this year from Florida.

The Port will become the first in the U.S. to become a liquified natural gas, or LNG, cruise port. Currently docked at Cruise Terminal 3 the Q-LNG4000 will eventually become the first LNG articulated tug and barge in the U.S. offering fueling offshore.

[TRENDING: How plants solve rapes, murders | Swastikas found on Fla. playground | Proposal seeks major changes to Bright Futures]

Ad

According to Carnival, “LNG is odorless, colorless, more environmentally friendly and less expensive than other fuels” and the marine industry’s most advanced fuel technology. With the fueling system, Mardi Gras can sail for two weeks between refueling.

Mardi Gras will also dock at Cruise Terminal 3. Its maiden voyage was delayed to April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new ship includes the BOLT roller coaster on board, six themed areas with food and dining experiences.

The cruise industry has been shut down in the United States since March 2020 because of the pandemic. Cruise lines are working on restart plans that will meet the CDC’s “framework for conditional sailing” announced in October that replaced the no-sail order, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Ad

Port Canaveral Chief Financial Officer Michael Poole is projecting $32.59 million in operating revenue and a $43.12 million loss for the port in the current budget year that ends Sept. 30, reports Florida Today.