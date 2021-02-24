Disney, Carnival cruise lines suspend sailings through May

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Both Disney and Carnival cruise lines have extended their suspensions on sailings for at least another month, according to updated travel advisories from the companies.

Disney Cruise Line issued its latest COVID-19 travel alert on Wednesday, saying all departures have been halted through May and Disney Magic sailings will remain on pause through Aug. 10.

“Given the likelihood of international borders remaining closed for an extended period of time, we have also made the decision to cancel Disney Magic sailings through August 10, 2021,” cruise line officials said in the update.

Disney Wonder’s scheduled season also remains up in the air due to restrictions from the Canadian government, according to the cruise line.

The company added that based on the conditional sail order provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it must cancel sailings longer than seven nights.

Guests booked on sailings impacted by the suspension who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund, the company said. Guests who have not paid in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Disney cruise line officials said affected guests and travel agents will receive an email outlining details and next steps. Anyone who booked a Disney cruise through a travel agent should contact the agent directly.

Click here to see a list of Disney cruises impacted by the suspension.

Carnival cruise line also shared the news on Wednesday that it would be suspending operations in the U.S. through at least May 31. According to its latest travel advisory, guests and travel agents whose bookings were impacted by the extension have been notified. Carnival officials said they’re providing guests on canceled cruises the choice of a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package or a full refund.

The company said it’s still unclear when guest cruising operations from U.S. ports could resume.

“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”

Norwegian Cruise Line has also suspended sailings through May.

