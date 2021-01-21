Cruise line becomes first to require passengers to get vaccine

Saga cruise line to require passengers to get vaccine

UK-based Saga cruise lines is now the first cruise line in the world to require passengers to get a coronavirus vaccine in order to board.

It announced passengers must be fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both does of the vaccine, 14 days before their departure.

The company is also pushing back resuming cruises from Apr. 3 to May 4 to allow people enough time to get vaccinated.

A Saga spokesman says their customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others traveling with them will be vaccinated as well.

Saga caters to people 50 years old and up.

The vaccine requirement comes as cruise lines struggle to resume operations, nearly a year after ceasing bookings in response to the pandemic.

Saga is also implementing a series of other health measures amid the pandemic.