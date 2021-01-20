You don’t have to get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine at same location as 1st, health officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As the state continues to roll out the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, some may be wondering about the second dose that is needed.

News 6 learned that people are not required to get the second dose of the vaccine at the same location where they got their first shot.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, as of Tuesday, more than one million people had received the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 100,000 people have had both shots.

In Seminole County, emergency manager Alan Harris said they are getting ready to administer the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to people who were vaccinated when the site at the Oviedo Mall opened last month.

“We were the first public point of dispensing site in the state of Florida. Thereby 28 days Moderna, 28 days from there is the second dose for the public site,” Harris said.

As more and more people are due for their second doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, News 6 asked if people are required to get their second shot at the same location where they got their first dose of the vaccine.

Health officials said they are not required to get their booster at the same location.

In Flagler County, the health department started vaccinating people 65 and older, as well as health care workers earlier this month. Many people came from all over Central Florida to get the shot.

A Flagler County health department spokesperson told News 6 they are not required to come back for the second shot. A spokesperson said in a statement, “They can make an appointment elsewhere as long as it is for the same kind of vaccine.”

Publix said they want people to come back to where they got their first shot. A spokesperson said people are automatically scheduled for their second dose four weeks later at the same Publix location and at the same appointment times as their first dose.

Wherever you get your second shot, health officials said it’s important to check your vaccination card and make sure you get the same vaccine.

The CDC said you don’t have to worry if you can’t make an appointment exactly 21 or 28 days after your first dose. The CDC said it is OK to get the booster later, but you want to make sure you get the second shot to complete the inoculation.