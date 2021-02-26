Flagler County will need to register for vaccine again in order to secure appointment

Flagler County vaccinates health care workers who were told they can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: Homer Salcedo/WKMG)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Flagler County are urging residents who haven’t heard back from the state on their COVID-19 vaccine to register through an additional program.

Flagler County residents who are 65 years old and over to schedule an appointment through the “Sharecare” vaccination appointment system, as age requirements may change soon.

“There is some likelihood that Governor Ron DeSantis may be changing eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations within the next month,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “Certainly we recommend that all residents 65 and older to sign up if they haven’t already done so. For those of you who previously registered but have not yet received a call back from the state, we recommend you register again to ensure the state has your best contact information.”

Officials said that registrants will be contacted in the order that they signed up.

“Online registration is the most efficient process,” Lord said. “However, if you do not have internet access please call the state’s appointment hotline.”

When the state reaches out to schedule an appointment – whether by phone or email – residents must answer the call or respond quickly to the written notification in order to secure their appointment.

“The state will make a few additional attempts to contact those who do not immediately respond when subsequent vaccine appointments become available,” officials added.

Flager residents who are 65 or older and are also homebound or require transportation to the Flagler County Fairgrounds can contact the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200, or by email at EOC@FlaglerCounty.org to discuss transportation options.