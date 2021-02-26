Sumter County receives more vaccine doses, opens more appointments

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Health Department will vaccinate 1,800 people during the next two weeks and has received more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 shots to inoculate the community.

The Florida Department of Health in Sumter County is offering vaccinations at the Wildwood Community Center based on vaccine availability.

Vaccine registration is available at myvaccine.fl.gov or by calling 1-866-201-7196 TTY or 1-833-476-1457. Those who register through the state site will be contacted again to verify their appointment.

Sumter County Health Department employees are sorting through the people who filled out a request at myvaccine.fl.gov, due to the length of time between signing up and more vaccines, arriving some of those people have been vaccinated at other sites, according to officials.

“The Sumter County Health Department will use the EventBrite sign-up for the next two weeks of vaccination appointments with us,” the Sumter DOH said in an update. “We will offer 1,800 first-dose vaccination opportunities over multiple vaccination dates and times over the next two weeks. By offering more vaccinations over more days, we are hopeful that there may be more time to allow people to sign up than occurred with previous EventBrite registrations in early January.”

While the DOH sorts through those sign-ups, the county set up a temporary registration that will run for two weeks beginning Feb. 27 at noon. Click here to register. The link will not be live until noon on Feb. 27.

Global Medical Response also continues to provide vaccine shots in Sumter County. Currently, those appointments are happening at Lake Sumter College in Sumterville. On March 8, the Global Medical Response vaccine site will move to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.