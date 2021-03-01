Flagler County teens accused of calling in bomb threat to KFC, firing BB gun at people, cars

The BB gun used by two teens to shoot at people and cars in Flagler County, according to the sheriff's office

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two Flagler County teenagers spent their weekend wreaking havoc across their community, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, by first calling in a bomb threat at a local fast-food restaurant and then shooting a BB gun at several people.

Christian Boyd, 18, and a Palm Coast 16-year-old were arrested over the weekend and are charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, battery and making a false report of a bomb.

Flagler County deputies responded Saturday evening to the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 3 Old Kings Road in Palm Coast where a bomb threat had been made. The business was closed while an explosive detection K-9 unit conducted a sweep of the building, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., two children were playing basketball at Ralph Center Park when a dark Ford F-150 drove past and the individuals inside fired multiple rounds from a BB gun at the children, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the children was hit and suffered minor injuries.

Security cameras near the park showed two people inside the Ford F-150 and the sheriff’s office put out an alert to identify the people involved.

Soon after the incident at the park, deputies said a driver near Royal Palms Drive and Belle Terre Parkway reported their windshield was shattered by shots from a BB gun. Then again, deputies responded to the Palm Coast Walmart after a 911 caller reported their vehicle window had been broken by BB gun pellets.

The F-150 truck was spotted on surveillance video, deputies identified the owner, who was the 16-year-old suspect’s mother. His mother identified her son in the surveillance video.

The 16-year-old later admitted to deputies he and Boyd were behind all of the incidents above.

“I want to start by commending our team on a job well done this weekend,” Staly said. “Not only did these two wreak havoc throughout the community by dangerously firing BB guns at (innocent) bystanders, but they caused a great deal of resources to be tied up for hours investigating a false report of a bomb and the various shootings. They are very lucky that they didn’t cause any serious injuries, however, they damaged two vehicles and instilled fear in many people through their actions. I hope they turn their life around and the courts teach them a serious and strong (lesson).”

