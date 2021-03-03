72ºF

Twins are first babies born at UCF Lake Nona Medical Center

Medical center opened Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida’s Lake Nona Medical Center opened its doors Monday and its first patients are just the cutest.

A set of twins were born Monday at 9:26 a.m., making them the first babies at the new hospital.

Teddy and Liam entered the world as Knights fans, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 5 pounds, 9 ounces, respectively.

Maybe in 18 years, the boys will be attending UCF.

