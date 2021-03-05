14 dogs from Texas shelters heading to SPCA of Brevard for adoption

Dozens of pets come to South Florida after being rescued from winter weather in Texas

Several weeks ago, Texas experienced a brutal winter storm and many shelters in the state went into emergency survival mode with burst pipes, lack of water and loss of power, leaving them in a tough spot to take care of animals living there.

When American Pets Alive put out a call that 1,000 dogs needed moving out of the state, SPCA of Brevard stepped up to help.

With the help of Palm Valley Animal Society in Edinburg, Texas, the SPCA of Brevard will be receiving 14 dogs in Houston Friday to bring back to Florida for veterinary care and adoption, the shelter said in a news release.

“We are happy to be in a position to assist other shelters in need, regardless of their location,” said Susan Naylor, public relations director for the SPCA of Brevard. “A life saved is precious and worth the effort.”

SPCA of Brevard will document these dogs’ journeys on its Facebook page if you want to follow along.

If you’re interested in more information you can call 321-567-3615 or to make a donation toward the dogs’ care, visit www.spcabrevard.com.