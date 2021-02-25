Lady Gaga’s 2 French bulldogs stolen after dog walker shot

FILE - Lady Gaga, winner of the award for best original song "Shallow," arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The South Korean boy band BTS HAS won a leading four awards including best song for Dynamite and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 while Lady Gaga took home the best artist prize.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – In Hollywood, police say a man was shot and two small French bulldogs he was walking were stolen.

It turns out those dogs belong to Lady Gaga.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to help the dog walker Wednesday.

He is reportedly recovering in the hospital.

Police said the suspects got away in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.

A source close to Lady Gaga said the singer is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs.