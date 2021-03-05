70-year-old man hit and killed by car while crossing US 192 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old Kissimmee man was hit and killed by a car while crossing U.S. 192 in Osceola County around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 31-year-old Naples man was heading westbound U.S. 192 in the center lane in the area of Simpson Road.

Investigators said the man was attempting to cross U.S. 192.

Troopers said the Naples man was unable to avoid the 70-year-old and hit him.

The Kissimmee man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.