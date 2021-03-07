Residents pleased with relatively smooth process at area vaccine site

Despite the rain on Saturday morning, people still made their way to Valencia College to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials here told me in the past 20-minutes, they’ve reached 90% capacity, so far giving out more than 3,000 vaccines.

Residents said the process flowed smoothly.

“I feel amazing and excited,” said Liz Doyle, who received the vaccine. “Joyful and very thankful.”

Doyle was overcome with emotion after she got her chance to get her vaccine.

“I’ve been anxious to get the vaccine,” she said. “I have several things coming up and I just wanted to be prepared for it.”

And for Minerva Cologne, the process for her was convenient.

“It was easy,” Cologne said. “The line was short. We didn’t have to wait.”

They joined many others today at this walk-up FEMA site, many getting there first thing Saturday morning to beat the crowds, even despite the rain.

Major Dacleia Gibson/FEMA communications

2:59-3:09

“There was a big line this morning starting as early as 6:30 and then the rain came and that slowed it down,” said Major Dacleia Gibson of FEMA communications. “But even still with that, it’s still been a good turnout here.”

Officials told me in all, this site has the capacity to distribute 3,250 shots both on Saturday and Sunday, including 2,750 Pfizer vaccines and 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

That’s an increase from the 3,000 shots given out on Friday where there were long lines.

It’s a big deal for many school employees, who now can also get the vaccine at any age and for many others.

This site opens again on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or while supplies last.

It’s worth a mention that Saturday was the last day for vaccine distribution at the Englewood Center.

A new pop up site opens on Sunday at Kelly Park in Apopka to improve access.