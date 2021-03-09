Wrestlemania to take place in Tampa, tickets go on sale next week

TAMPA, Fla. – Wrestling fans rejoice, Wrestlemania is back.

WWE’s Wrestlemania will take place in Tampa this year at Raymond James Stadium.

This year’s Wrestlemania will take place on April 10 and April 11. The shows will be held with limited capacity this year, but the event said it will still bring excitement.

Tickets will go sale at 10 a.m. on March 16 at this link. Ticket prices will range from $35-$2,500.

WWE is also allowing fans to register for a presale opportunity at this link.

The company has announced two big matches for the event: Roman Reigns will battle Edge for the Universal Championship and Bianca Belair will challenge Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

This is the second big event Raymond James Stadium will host this year. Super Bowl 55 also took place at Raymond James Stadium earlier this year.

CBS Sports reports 25,000 fans attended the Super Bowl this year.

Wrestlemania was supposed to be held in Tampa in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to host the event in Orlando with no fans in attendance.