Silver alert issued for missing Volusia County man

A silver alert has been issued for Ogil Reed, 89. He's believed to be headed for Kentucky.

OAK HILL, Fla. – A silver alert is now in effect for an endangered Oak Hill man.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said 89-year-old Ogil Reed was last seen Tuesday morning. Reed, who is deaf and has been diagnosed with conditions associated with dementia, left his home along Bradbury Avenue around 7:30 a.m., deputies said.

Reed packed clothing, his pet cats and took off in his 2005 red Pontiac Viba bearing license plate number LVNN29. Deputies said he left with the intention to drive to Kentucky.

[TRENDING: ‘Manatee graveyard in Fla. | 6 major announcements from Disney | Fla. woman charged in US Capitol attack]

Ad

Reed is described to be around 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing anywhere between 140 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Reed’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.