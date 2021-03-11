Legislation aims to change LGBTQ+ guidelines in Brevard Public Schools

VIERA, Fla. – Tuesday night’s Brevard County school board meeting drew supporters and opposition who often clashed vocally in the discussion about the district’s guidelines for gay and transgender students and staff.

School board member Jennifer Jenkins said a group speaking out against the guidelines for LGBTQ+ displayed, “so much hate towards a group of children.”

[TRENDING: Will coronavirus ever go away? | Fla. park now a ‘manatee graveyard’ | Will you get stimulus check and if so, when?]

Ad

The guidelines allow students to use bathrooms and play sports that correspond with their gender identity.

“LGBTQ students were brave enough to come here and stand up for their rights,” Jenkins said.

On the contrary, State Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) called Tuesday night’s board meeting a “disgrace.”

In Tallahassee, Fine is cosponsoring legislation called a “Parents Bill of Rights.”

The proposal to the Legislature reads in-part, “..important information relating to the minor child should not be withheld ... from his or her parent, including information relating to the minor child’s health, well-being, and education, while the minor child is in the custody of the school district ...”

Fine said more legislation on the subject is coming.

“It is stunning that the same people who claim to advocate for the protection and safety of girls are willing to throw it out the window by allowing boys in girls’ restrooms and allowing boys on girls’ sports teams,” Fine said.

Ad

Jenkins reiterated what the district continues to say - the LGBTQ+ guidelines follow the latest laws now.

“I respect parents who believe that their student should come to them, but what I witnessed only justifies to me that there are plenty of people that may not have a safe haven for their children to feel open to do that,” Jenkins said.