Vaccination events for employees of Orange County Schools to take place this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Vaccination events for employees of Orange County Public Schools will take place this week at five different locations, according to the district.

Vaccines will be available to any OCPS employee, charter school employee or private school employee, according to school officials.

Each site will have 500 vaccines each day, the vaccines are available on a first-serve basis.

The vaccines will be available from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday:

Colonial High School on Oleander Drive in Orlando

East River High School on East River Falcons Way in Orlando

Freedom High School on W. Taft-Vineland Road in Orlando

Oak Ridge High School in Orlando

Ocoee High School on Ocoee Crown Point Parkway in Ocoee

Employees must bring their OCPS ID and state ID.