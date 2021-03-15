1.4 million more Floridians newly eligible for COVID-19 vaccine; 2.2 million now fully vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 1.4 million Floridians are newly eligibly to receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ expansion to seniors continues adding people 60 years or older.

Since December, Florida has been providing coronavirus vaccines to people 65 and older. The Sunshine State is home to more than 4.5 million above 65 years old, according to U.S. Census data. Data from the Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research shows there are more than 1.44 million in the 60-64 age group.

Between seniors, health care workers, police, firefighters, medically vulnerable, teachers, school staff and child care workers, the list of people who meet either state or federal eligibility for a vaccine has grown substantially since the first days vaccinations began in the U.S. It’s also possible an additional 1.4 million Florida residents could qualify later this month, according to DeSantis.

The governor said last week he expects to expand vaccines to people 55 and older sometime in March. By April, anyone could be able to get one, DeSantis said.

Here are 3 things you need to know about the coronavirus in Florida:

1. Virus variants continue to grow

As health care workers attempt to ward off the coronavirus, variants of the strain behind the pandemic continue to grow in Florida, outpacing any other state in the U.S. As of Monday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there were 738 B.1.17 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, cases in Florida. More than a dozen P.1 variant cases are here and just two B.1.351 variant cases.

Medical officials worry the variants, which are reported to spread easier, could overtake the wild COVID-19 strain and become the dominant version. However, the pharmaceutical companies behind the vaccines have said the current formula will be effective with the growing virus variants.

2. New vaccine sites at places of worship

The Florida Department of Emergency management and the Florida Department of Health are working with places of worship and other locations to vaccinate underserved communities.

This week, there are two listed on the Florida DEM site. The Jewish Community Synagogue in North Palm Beach on Prosperity Farms Road is hosting a vaccine event Monday and next weekend, and the Central Baptist Church in Daytona Beach will host a vaccine event on Saturday, March 20. Shots begin at 9 a.m. until they run out at all places of worship.

3. Prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks

As states have begun COVID-19 inoculations at prisons across the country, corrections employees are refusing vaccines at alarming rates, causing some public health experts to worry about the prospect of controlling the pandemic both inside and outside. Infection rates in prisons are more than three times as high as in the general public. Prison staff helped accelerate outbreaks by refusing to wear masks, downplaying people’s symptoms, and haphazardly enforcing social distancing and hygiene protocols in confined, poorly ventilated spaces ripe for viral spread.

Read the full investigation on vaccinations in prisons here.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: As Florida gets ready to expand Vaccine eligibility state sees 3,699 new COVID-19 cases]

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on March 15.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,872 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,979,634 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 99 new virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 32,959. This number includes the 611 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Monday afternoon, there were currently 3,027 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March 1, 2020, 82,307 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 51 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Monday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.13% Sunday out of 46,871 tests performed. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 2,279,646 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Monday afternoon, 4,252,250 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 35,618 45 2,079 0 783 2 Flagler 6,280 20 344 0 94 0 Lake 25,627 36 1,318 0 593 4 Marion 28,409 28 1,850 2 888 1 Orange 118,321 167 2,469 1 1,147 6 Osceola 38,116 38 1,315 0 470 3 Polk 58,991 71 4,542 1 1,194 1 Seminole 28,431 63 1,166 0 448 3 Sumter 8,369 20 523 1 242 0 Volusia 35,881 1,843 686

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.