Florida gas prices spike to highest level in 3 years; $3 per gallon soon possible

Cost at the pump rises 15 cents over past week, experts say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The price of gasoline continues to climb across Central Florida and the country.

According to a new report by AAA, gas prices in Florida jumped another 15 cents per gallon last week, putting the state average for a gallon of regular gas at $2.87.

Analysts say it’s the highest daily average price since June 2018.

Experts with AAA say there are several reasons for the increase, including rising demand and lower gasoline supplies.

AAA predicts gas prices to continue to climb this week, bringing the state average closer to $3 per gallon.

Currently, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.86.

