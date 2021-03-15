Motorcycle rider killed in crash in Daytona Beach

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 39-year-old New Hampshire woman was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Daytona Beach, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash on International Speedway Boulevard and U.S. 92 around 5:30 a.m.

A 2000 Toyota Rav4 and a 2013 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle were involved in the crash, according to police.

Investigators said both vehicles were on the far right outside lane heading east when the Toyota hit the back of the motorcycle and the New Hampshire woman and the driver of the bike were knocked off the vehicle, according to investigators.

Officers said the woman died at the scene after she landed on the road and the 18-year-old driver of the motorcycle was rushed to a local hospital, his injures are non-life-threatening.

Investigators said right before the accident the 18-year-old driving lost his hat.

The teen and his father, who was driving a different vehicle, made a U-turn so they could get the hat, according to investigators.

Police said the crash happened as both vehicles were stopped on the road.

The riders of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to police.

Officers said the driver of the Toyota agreed to have his blood dawn after officers noted possible signs of impairment.