Peloton warns to keep kids away from treadmills

Peloton is sending a warning out to owners of its Tread+ treadmills, saying children should be kept away from the machines.

It comes after a child died in an accident involving a Tread+.

Peloton CEO John Foley sent a letter to Tread+ owners Thursday issuing the warning and citing the tragic accident.

Foley didn’t go into detail about what happened.

He said Peloton is “aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt.”

The exercise equipment company said in a statement it is shocked and saddened by the incident.

In general, exercise equipment can be particularly dangerous for children.

A 2014 U.S. National Institutes of Health study found that 25,000 kids under the age of 10 are injured by exercise equipment each year.