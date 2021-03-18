Video shows homicide suspect’s arrest after traffic stop turns violent, Flagler deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A man who was wanted on homicide charges in Georgia is now locked up in Flagler County after he was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shaquan Moore, 21, was riding as the passenger in a white Dodge Charger that was pulled over for speeding on State Road 100 in Palm Coast around 11 p.m., according to a news release.

The deputy who pulled the car over said she smelled a strong odor of marijuana, though the driver denied having any hemp or a medical marijuana card, according to the deputy’s report.

The driver was asked to step out of the car and was placed in handcuffs in the back of the deputy’s cruiser while the vehicle was searched, records show.

As Moore was being patted down, deputies said he repeatedly ignored commands to keep his hands out of his pockets. When deputies tried to place him in handcuffs, Moore tried to get pull away and run, records show.

Two deputies managed to hold him on the ground but could not cuff him, according to the incident report. When other deputies arrived, one of them ordered Moore to stop resisting, threatening to shock him with a Taser if he did not comply, records show.

Deputies said the man reached for his waistband several times the struggle. Ultimately, investigators said the man was shocked three or four times before he was subdued and handcuffed.

Deputies said they found a loaded 9mm handgun in Moore’s waistband. The man claimed he was not trying to run or resist, but rather give the gun — which he said was his uncle’s — to the deputies, records show.

Deputies said they then discovered Moore had a warrant for his arrest out of Fulton County Georgia on a homicide charge. The man was taken to the hospital for some minor injuries and then to the Flagler County jail where he is being held without bond.

Records show the driver was given a verbal warning for marijuana possession along with his speeding violation and allowed to leave the scene.

