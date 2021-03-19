Police warn of 2011 ‘serial rapist’ sketch recirculating on social media

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are issuing a warning about an old sketch of a suspected serial rapist that’s currently recirculating on social media.

According to the Ocala Police Department, the sketch is from a news story in 2011 but has recently been shared by social media users as though it’s current.

The post includes a photo of a man with short hair and glasses, as well as a tattoo believed to be on the suspect’s left forearm.

The police department published the “rumor control” post on Facebook Friday, saying “We are here to tell you that this article was from 2011, this is not current and there is not a serial rapist on the loose in Ocala.”

The department followed up with a friendly reminder about spreading misinformation online.

“Remember, do your research before sharing information,” the post read.