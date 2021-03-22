Lucky baby: Florida mom delivers son on 3/21 at 3:21 p.m. from 321 area code. (Credit: Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital)

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A new baby was born with some luck when it was born on 3/21 at 3:21 p.m. in the 321 area code. What are the odds?

First-time parents and Merritt Island residents Justin and Charish Kerr welcomed Carter Kerr into the world at the Space Coast’s Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital.

Carter, whose lucky number will have to be 321, weighed in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

“Carter being born in the 321 (area code) on March 21, 2021, at 3:21 p.m. is unexpected and also amazing,” Kerr said in a statement release by the hospital. “My experience at Cape Canaveral Hospital has been great with all the nurses and all the staff.”

Welcome to the world, little 321 baby.