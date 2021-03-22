Kissimmee police release sketch of unidentified woman in death investigation

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee police are looking to identify a woman whose decomposed body was found seven months ago in a park.

The body was discovered on Sept. 12, 2020 in Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

Police said the woman is believed to be Asian, between the ages of 35 and 60. Police said she was likely about 5 feet to 5 feet, 4 inches tall, between 120 and 145 pounds, with brown eyes and dark hair with light highlights. They did not say how she might have died or whether they believe any foul play might be involved.

Investigators supplied a facial reconstructive sketch.

Anyone with information on who this woman might be should call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.