62-year-old Kissimmee man hit, killed trying to cross John Young Parkway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee man was fatally struck by a car while trying to cross John Young Parkway in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of John Young Parkway and The Oaks Boulevard.

According to the crash report, the driver of a sedan was heading west on John Young when he hit the man, who was trying to cross from the south to the north side of the road.

The pedestrian, who troopers said was not crossing in a crosswalk or at an intersection at the time of the crash, died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the report.