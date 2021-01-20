Dump truck hits large sign on I-4, closing John Young Parkway exit

ORLANDO, Fla. – A dump truck struck a large road sign Wednesday morning on I-4 in Orlando, prompting police to close an exit ramp.
The crash happened on I-4 west at John Young Parkway.
Orlando police tweeted that crews are working to fix the sign.
The John Young Parkway exit ramp will be shut down until repairs are complete. Police said Orange Blossom Trail and Conroy can be used as alternate routes.
Details about the crash, including whether there were any injuries, have not been released.
TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️: Crews are now on I-4 West at the John Young Pkwy exit working to fix a sign that was struck by a dump truck. The John Young Pkwy exit ramp will be shut down until repairs are completed. Please use the OBT or Conroy exits as alternate routes. #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/cpKqHoWIUF— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 20, 2021