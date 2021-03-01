Portion of John Young Parkway shut down after pickup and tanker trucks collide

Crash involving pickup truck shuts down North John Yung Parkway at Shader Road in Orlando on Monday, March 1, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Portions of John Young Parkway and Shader Road in Orlando were shut down Monday due to a crash involving a pickup truck.

The crash on North John Young Parkway at Shader Road was reported around 3:30 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

[TRENDING:| Florida expands vaccine eligibility to some teachers, first responders | Starlink launch delayed | 1 year since Florida’s first COVID-19 case]

News 6 was at the scene of the crash shortly after it took place and saw a red pickup truck with its front badly damaged. The top of the truck appeared mangled.

Ad

Crash at the intersection of N. John Young Parkway and Shader Road (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Orlando Police said two people were taken to the hospital and one of those patients was badly hurt. Authorities have not said what led up to the wreck or if anyone will face charges.

The southbound lanes of John Young Parkway and the eastbound lanes of Shader Road remain closed as of 5:25 p.m. Police asked drivers to use Orange Blossom Trail to get around the crash scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.