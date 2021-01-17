2 dead, another injured in crash on John Young Parkway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man and 27-year-old woman are dead following a crash that resulted in their Dodge Challenger catching fire on Sunday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The fatal crash was reported around 3:15 a.m. at John Young Parkway and SR-408.

The two people were driving south in the left turn lane on John Young Parkway, and attempted to turn, when they collided with a 22-year-old woman driving a Chevy Malibu north in the right lane, Lt. Kim Montes said.

The Chevy Malibu struck the right side of the Dodge Challenger, which then overturned and caught fire, Montes reported.

According to the report, the driver of the Chevy Malibu sustained critical injuries, while the 27-year-old woman died on scene and the 24-year-old man died later at the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger is unknown. FHP is currently investigating this crash. Any witnesses of the crash can call 407-737-2213.