$5,000 in merchandise stolen from Kissimmee Ulta Beauty store

One of the persons suspected of stealing from a Kissimmee ULTA Beauty. (Image: Kissimmee PD)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee police detectives are seeking information on several people captured on camera after stealing about $5,000 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store.

Police responded to the store around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 25 in reference to a grand theft.

Investigators determined four people stole approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise. Kissimmee police released photos of the possible thieves who are wearing some distinct clothing items people may recognize.

One person has tattoos on his right arm, his hair was shaven on the side and longer on top. The second person had on a Members Only X Nickelodeon Rugrats windbreaker jacket. The third person had on a navy blue Chanel facemask, navy blue hooded sweatshirt and long dark pants. The final person photographed was wearing a blue Nike jacket.

All four individuals had on face masks. Detectives believe the thieves are in their late teens or early to mid-20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

