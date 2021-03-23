Annual Winter Park Easter Egg Hunt canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WINTER PARK, Fla. – For the second year in a row, Winter Park will skip its annual Easter egg hunt because of COVID-19.
Before 2020, Winter Park held the egg hunt every year for 65 years.
“Winter Park’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is the city’s longest running community event. COVID-19 can stop us from congregating in large numbers but it cannot stop us from celebrating. We just need to do it in a different way, from a safe distance,” City Manager Randy Knight said in a press release.
In lieu of the Easter egg hunt, the city will hold three small parades starting at 9 a.m. on April 3.
The Easter bunny will hop down trails in three different neighborhoods as part of the four-car parade.
Winter Park asks people attending the parade to maintain COVID safety precautions during the parades.
For more information, call the city of Winter Park at 407-599-3342 or click here.