Annual Winter Park Easter Egg Hunt canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Easter Bunny encourages people to wear a mask during an Easter parade in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The parade, conducted with "social distancing" to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – For the second year in a row, Winter Park will skip its annual Easter egg hunt because of COVID-19.

Before 2020, Winter Park held the egg hunt every year for 65 years.

“Winter Park’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is the city’s longest running community event. COVID-19 can stop us from congregating in large numbers but it cannot stop us from celebrating. We just need to do it in a different way, from a safe distance,” City Manager Randy Knight said in a press release.

In lieu of the Easter egg hunt, the city will hold three small parades starting at 9 a.m. on April 3.

The Easter bunny will hop down trails in three different neighborhoods as part of the four-car parade.

Winter Park asks people attending the parade to maintain COVID safety precautions during the parades.

For more information, call the city of Winter Park at 407-599-3342 or click here.