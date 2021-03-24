54-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A passenger was killed when two cars were involved in a head-on crash in Seminole County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 59-year-old Tampa man was driving a 2012 Ford Focus westbound on State Road 436 at about 4:50 p.m. when for an unknown reason he crossed a median and entered the eastbound lanes.

Once on the opposite side of the road, the Focus crashed head on into a 2016 Kia Forte driven by a 19-year-old Apopka woman, records show.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries but the 54-year-old Kissimmee man who was a passenger in the Focus died at an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.