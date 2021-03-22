Driver killed in crash on OBT under I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash under I-4 in Orlando, police said.

The fatal wreck was reported on northbound Orange Blossom Trail.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound OBT is closed in the area.

No other details have been released.