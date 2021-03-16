Traffic study underway to evaluate Clarcona Ocoee Road after 2 deadly wrecks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive intersection was a major topic of discussion during Tuesday’s Orange County Community Traffic Safety Team meeting.

Orange County traffic engineers will be conducting a traffic study to evaluate if any improvements can be made to make the area safer for drivers. They’ll be looking into things like lighting, signs and additional pavement markings.

“We’ve gotten some complaints about speeding issues on Clarcona Ocoee Road and I know there’s been some crashes at the next intersection of Ingram,” said Lt. Kim Montes, with the Florida Highway Patrol.

This comes after a deadly crash last week that left two women and three children dead. The FHP said the latest wreck was the second deadly crash at the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive so far this year.

In 2020, there were two crashes at that same intersection. In 2019, there were five wrecks.

Montes said an investigation is underway to determine if speed was a factor in both of the recent deadly crashes. She said drivers need to be vigilant in those types of three-way intersections with no stop signs or traffic lights.

“There are hundreds of these types of turns in Orange County and if you are making a left turn, one of the most dangerous maneuvers, you have to yield to oncoming traffic,” Montes said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is increasing traffic enforcement in the area. Local traffic safety organizations have volunteered to begin community outreach and educate residents about safely navigating the intersection.

The traffic study is expected to be completed by May. FHP officials say the investigation into the cause of the latest deadly crash should be completed in the next few months.

