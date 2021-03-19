Mail truck flips over in 5-car crash in Osceola County

A mail truck flipped over in a five-car crash in Osceola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to the crash in the area of Poinciana Boulevard and Crescent Lake Way.

Deputies said three people were rushed to hospitals. No information was given on their conditions

Crews from Stations 43 & 64 are currently working a 5-car crash that has completely shut down Poinciana Blvd, south of... Posted by Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS on Friday, March 19, 2021

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.