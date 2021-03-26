150 gallons of paint spills onto John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Let’s not paint the town, at least not like this.

About 150 gallons of white paint spilled Friday morning onto John Young Parkway near Silver Start Road in Orlando.

Orlando police said in a tweet that the paint spilled from a truck.

The right turn lane of JYP to Silver Star Road was blocked as crews worked to clear the intersection.

“Please expect delays. #DriveSafely,” OPD tweeted.

It’s not known how the paint fell from the truck or if the truck driver was cited.