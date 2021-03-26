SpaceX debris? Bright lights streaking across sky from Falcon 9 rocket

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s SpaceX rocket debris.

Social media lit up Thursday night after the skies above the Pacific Northwest did the same, and it the ominous site has a link to Central Florida.

The National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted that SpaceX was the source of the crazy sight.

“The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn,” the NWS said in a tweet.

As a follow up to the debris observed earlier. Here's some more info on atmospheric re-entry. Typical manmade objects obtain low Earth orbit at speeds around 17,500 mph. As they re-enter the Earth's atmosphere, the angle must be just right. If it's too steep, they burn up. — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 26, 2021

The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral earlier this week.

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9′s first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean barge off the coast of Florida.

