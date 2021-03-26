Video shows driver intentionally running over, killing pedestrian in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – New video shows a man hitting the gas and intentionally driving his car onto the sidewalk, fatally striking a pedestrian who was sitting near the intersection, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said surveillance video at West International Speedway Boulevard and Nova Road captured the crash shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

The video shows a silver Hyundai go through the intersection, over the crosswalk and onto the sidewalk, where the victim, Christopher Watson, was sitting. Another pedestrian was able to jump out of the way.

The video also shows the driver jumping out of the moving vehicle seconds before it hit Watson, a pole and what appears to be an electrical box.

News 6 is only airing an edited version of the video that stops before the fatal impact.

Police said Anthony Adum, 38, was behind the wheel, but they have not yet determined a motive.

A passenger who was in the car told police that Adum had been drinking and possibly doing drugs, which led to him drive over medians and run red lights, according to the affidavit.

A woman who had been with them earlier in the evening got out at a Krispy Kreme because she didn’t like the way Adum was driving, records show. After the woman was dropped off, Adum drove over a median and told the male passenger to “get out, get out,” but the vehicle was going too fast for him to safely exit, authorities said.

Then, police said Adum drove straight toward the sidewalk and “smashed the gas” before hitting Watson.

According to the affidavit, Adum had circled the intersection prior to the crash but had to slow down because of another vehicle.

“Based on the video, it appears that during the defendant’s first circular route in the intersection he was driving directly towards the victim, but another vehicle caused the defendant to slow down. This caused the defendant to make the 2nd circular route, which is when the defendant struck the victim with his vehicle with a premeditated design,” the report read.

Watson was taken to a hospital and died the next day. He would have celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday.

Adum is facing a first-degree murder charge.

