Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies and FHP troopers at the scene of a crash investigation on Semoran Boulevard at Colonial Drive on Feb. 22, 2021.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Monday evening on Semoran Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at Semoran and Colonial Drive. One vehicle struck the person who later died at Orlando Health.

The northbound lanes of Semoran Boulevard were blocked Monday evening for the crash investigation.

The name of the victim was not available at the time of this report.