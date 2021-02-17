Fiery crash marks Central Florida’s 35th deadly crash in 17 days, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver is dead after his car slammed into a tree along Lake Underhill Road in Orange County Wednesday morning. The wreck marked the 35th deadly crash to be investigated by Florida Highway Patrol in Central Florida in the past 17 days, according to troopers.

The wreck happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection with Kellygreen Drive, according to troopers.

“According to a witness, a BMW and another vehicle were at the light of Woodbury (Road) and Lake Underhill (Drive). She heard heavy revving and both vehicles took off eastbound,” said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

Troopers have not said whether the two cars were racing. The BMW ultimately hit a tree and burst into flames. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Orlando, was pronounced dead on scene. His identity has not been released.

Montes said FHP is investigating if weather conditions or speeding are to blame for this deadly crash.

“We can’t remind drivers enough that they are in charge of their own destiny and the destiny of others,” Montes said. “They have to watch how they’re driving, follow all traffic laws.”