Man, woman walking on SR-528 in Brevard struck, killed in DUI crash, FHP says

Two pedestrians were struck and killed on State Road 528 early Monday in Brevard County, leading to a DUI arrest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The double fatal crash was reported at 1:15 a.m. on S.R. 528 near State Road 3.

The FHP said a 39-year-old Merritt Island man was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus east on S.R. 528 when he struck a man and woman who were either walking or standing on the south shoulder of the highway.

The victims, both of Cape Canaveral, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

Troopers said the Merritt Island man, who suffered minor injuries, drove home and called authorities, saying he did not have cell service at the crash site. He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene and driving under the influence.

No other details have been released.