Driver ejected in Florida Turnpike fatal crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was ejected on the Florida Turnpike Tuesday in Osceola County in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers responded to the crash in the southbound lanes near mile marker 195 around 11 a.m.

Troopers said the crash happened when an SUV ran into the back of a pickup truck. The SUV overturned and the driver was ejected.

As of 12:30 p.m., there were no lanes blocked due to the crash.

Troopers said one person was killed in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.