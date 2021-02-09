2 dead in crash involving dump truck on CR-33 in Lake County

Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The double fatal crash was reported just before 10 a.m. on County Road 33 at Austin Merritt Road, south of the Florida Turnpike.

[TRENDING: Trooper Steve diagnosed with cancer amid pandemic | Latest on $1,400 payments | How to get vaccine in Fla.]

Troopers said a car collided with the dump truck and two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ad

C.R. 33 is closed in the area.

No other details have been released.