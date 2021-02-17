Man, 74, dies in golf cart crash in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A 74-year-old man died in a crash involving a golf cart earlier this week in The Villages, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 4:48 p.m. Monday on Morse Boulevard near Carrera Drive.

The FHP said the man was driving a golf cart east on a private road and stopped at the intersection with Morse Boulevard. As he began to enter the intersection, his golf cart was struck by a car driven by a 62-year-old woman who lives in The Villages, troopers said.

The man, of Holmes, New York, was ejected from his cart and taken to a hospital, where he died a day later, according to an FHP report.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.