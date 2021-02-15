At least 1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in Orange County.

According to troopers, the crash took place Monday at 1:10 p.m. on Pine Hills Road at Champagne Circle.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, where they died, according to the Highway Patrol. The victim’s name has not been released.

It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured or what may have led up to the crash.

Fatal crash on Pine Hills Road on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (WKMG)

Sky 6 flew over the scene and spotted two vehicles -- one with its front and the rear of the other -- badly damaged.

Southbound lanes of Pine Hills Road were blocked following the crash, troopers said.

No other details were immediately available.

