Motorcyclist killed in Osceola County crash

Motorcycle, vehicle involved in fatal crash at Narcoossee Road and Thompkins Drive on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Image: Sky 6)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Osceola County involving a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle.

According to the Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 11:40 a.m. Monday on Narcoossee Road and Thompkins Drive.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a St. Cloud hospital, where they died, troopers said.

At least one other person was taken to a hospital, according to troopers. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released. It’s unclear whether anyone will face charges.