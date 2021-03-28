Investigation underway after Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation is underway after an apparent shooting Saturday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers went to the 5100 block of Elese Street at about 7:33 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Police said the officer located a scene, but no victims were found.

At about 7:45 p.m., police said a vehicle arrived at Orlando Regional Medical Center that was occupied by two possible victims from the incident on Elese Street.

One male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is stable at this time, and a female victim appears to have been injured from shattered glass, police said.

Witnesses described at least one shooter leaving the scene in a silver utility vehicle, police said. Investigators were responding to the scenes.