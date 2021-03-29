Gas prices dip in Florida, but ship blocking Suez Canal could cause future increase

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s some good news for drivers in Florida. According to new numbers released by AAA, gas prices have slipped 2 cents per gallon in the past week.

The agency says the average price for a gallon of regular in Florida is now $2.88, down from $2.90 a gallon last week.

[TRENDING: SpaceX aims to fly -- and avoid explosion | 4-year-old among 3 dead in I-95 crash | Thief pup gets new home]

Experts say the drop is due to a decrease in crude oil prices as refineries along the Gulf of Mexico rebound after February’s winter weather that led to widespread power outages.

Ad

However, things could change. AAA expects gas prices to be impacted by the container ship that is blocking block part of the Suez Canal, a major waterway for fuel shipments.