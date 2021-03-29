UCF’s spring football game to host fans at 50% capacity

The University of Central Florida will still host its spring football game at the Bounce House with Knights taking the field in front of fans.

UCF said the game will be held at noon on April 10 at half capacity, following guidance from university health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fans will still be required to wear face coverings and sit in the zone assigned to their ticket. Tailgating will not be permitted, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: SpaceX aims to fly -- and avoid explosion | 4-year-old among 3 dead in I-95 crash | Thief pup gets new home]

Ad

Current season ticket holders can claim tickets starting Monday. Season ticket members can claim tickets until April 6, or until 50% of seats in the stadium have been claimed.

After April 6, any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public on April 8.

Students who’d like to attend the spring game will not need to claim tickets but instead will need to show their UCF ID at the entrance.

Those interested in purchasing tickets or becoming a season ticket holder can head to UCFKnights.com.