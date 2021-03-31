Woman, 23, shot near Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman was shot Wednesday morning in Orange County, but few details are known.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. in the area of Hermit Smith Road and Dew Berry Avenue near Apopka.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were patrolling the area of Hermit Smith Road and North Orange Blossom Trail when they heard multiple gunshots.

Deputies said they discovered the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound and she was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details, including a description of the suspected shooter, have been released.

A house burned to the ground in the same area Wednesday morning, but the cases do not appear to be connected.